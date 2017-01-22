Anti-China protests in Sindh to oppose China-Pakistan economic corridor

Several anti-China protests have been reported taking place across the Sindh area in Pakistan against the human rights violations and the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. (Source: ANI)

Several anti-China protests have been reported taking place across the Sindh area in Pakistan against the human rights violations and the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which passes through the province. Voicing the protest is Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindh-based nationalist party that is opposing the CPEC and has led a massive rally-cum-march starting from the Indus Highway to the tomb of Saint GM Sayed, the 20th century Sindhi scholar and politician who started the Sindudesh movement.

The protest saw some anti-CPEC, anti-extremist and religious terrorism banners and placards, which demanded the independence of Sindh. JSMM leaders and activists placed floral wreaths at the tomb of Sayed and the tombs of the martyrs of Sindhudesh movement and recited the national anthem of Sindhudesh as a salutation on the eve of 113th birthday of Late Sindhi leader.

#WATCH: Anti-China protest in Sindh, Pakistan against human rights violations, and the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor pic.twitter.com/dhKMvz8ngQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Addressing the rally via video link, the Chairman of JSMM, Shafi Burfat, said “Sindh has always been an independent country and nation since ages”. Later in his speech, he also spoke upon the current political situation. He declared that the CPEC to be the death warrant for the cultural, economic, geographic existence of Sindhi and Baloch nations, deeming it a “Punjabi conspiracy to strengthen its imperialist expansionist hegemony over Sindh and Balochistan.”

As per Burfat, the CPEC is a “trigger of international conflicts and nuclear arms race in the region and strategic military design of Chinese aggression over the Indian ocean.”

Burfat also demanded international community and United Nations to take an immediate notice of Pakistani state’s brutality and inhumanity against the Sindhi and Baloch political activists, condemning the enforced disappearances of veteran JSMM leader Ustad Muhammad Rahimon and others.

In a statement, Burfat announced a Sindh wide strike on February 20th to protest against CPEC and appealed Sindhi nation, trade unionists, lawyers, journalists, students and every Sindhi to cooperate and participate in the strike to send a clear message to the civilised international community and Chinese imperialists that Sindh will never accept CPEC and slavery of Punjab.

With inputs from agencies…