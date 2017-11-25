Andy Murray takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump, says he rejected BBC’s offer to become Sports Personality of the Year

Donald Trump and Andy Murray. (Source: Reuters)

Andy Murray took a hilarious crack at the United States President Donald Trump after the politician claimed that he had turned Time Magazine’s offer to be named Person of the Year. Murray in response, posted a tweet saying that even has turned down BBC for Sports Personality of the Year. Murray sarcastically said that he was asked to agree to an interview and photo shoot but he gave it a pass. “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” the tennis sensation said.

Trump, earlier in the day took to Twitter and said that he received a call from Time Magazine saying that he will probably be named as Person of the Year but the offer was rejected. “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Trump said in a tweet.

American comedian David Schneider too joined in by saying he turned down on becoming the next James Bond in return for an interview and major photo shoot by Hollywood! Since 1927, the TIME Magazine has chosen a “Person of the Year”, defined as a person (or people) who have had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months, according to its website.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2017

“In 2016, the Person of the Year was Donald J Trump, who upended the political world after unexpectedly defeating his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton to become the President of the United States,” it said. A year before, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named Person of the Year. Time magazine is currently conducting an online poll wherein its readers can vote on the Person of the Year till December 3. The magazine would announce its Person of the Year on December 6.