American Airlines flight delayed in Vegas over false threat

The airline said Flight 1704, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, left a gate Thursday with 184 passengers and six crew members. (Reuters)

Authorities say an unspecified, false threat on an American Airlines flight forced the halting of a plane on a runway at the Las Vegas airport so passengers could be rescreened and the plane could be searched. The airline said Flight 1704, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, left a gate Thursday with 184 passengers and six crew members. The plane hadn’t taken off when what turned out to be a ”non-credible” threat was discovered and the plane was halted out of caution.

McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said passengers were bused back to the terminal. Canine units swept the plane, including baggage and cargo areas. Authorities found nothing and cleared the scene. The plane took off about four hours later. The Federal Aviation Administration said no other flights were affected.