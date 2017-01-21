America urges South Korea to arrest UN Secretary Ban Ki-moon’s brother

Ban’s brother, an executive in the South Korean firm Keangnam, was reportedly entrusted by the company with selling a high-rise building in Vietnam, Landmark 72, for 0 million. (Reuters)

The US has urged South Korea to arrest the brother of former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, sources in Seoul’s justice ministry revealed on Saturday. Washington asked Seoul to arrest Ban Ki-Sang, younger sibling of Ban Ki-moon, after the US Attorney General’s Office indicted him last week for the attempted bribery of an official from the Middle East in connection with a real estate deal.

The justice ministry has begun to process the request and examine applicable laws, a senior Seoul official told Yonhap News Agency. Ban’s brother, an executive in the South Korean firm Keangnam, was reportedly entrusted by the company with selling a high-rise building in Vietnam, Landmark 72, for $800 million. He reportedly hired his son (and Ban’s nephew) Joo Hyun Bahn, a broker in New York, to secure the deal.

The US attorney general’s office claims that, through an intermediary, the father-son duo agreed to a $2.5 million bribe (of which they advanced around $500,000), for the official responsible for acquiring the property through a sovereign wealth fund, Efe news reported. While Bahn was arrested last week in New Jersey, Ban Ki-sang is considered a fugitive by authorities. He faces a variety of charges that could carry lengthy prison sentences.

Through a statement by his spokesperson, Ban Ki-moon declared he had no knowledge of the case and hoped the procedures would be “carried out strictly and transparently” to address any concerns.

You may also like to watch this:



The case could pose a serious threat to the older Ban’s political aspirations, particularly after he has stepped up public activities in recent weeks as part of what is perceived as a preliminary election campaign before he announces his candidature for the country’s top post. However, Ban is yet to confirm if he will contest the election, at a time the country is in the throes of a major corruption scandal that led the Parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye last year.