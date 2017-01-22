America considers Pakistan as ‘important partner’: US envoy

The US envoy called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday and discussed matters of bilateral interest. (Reuters)

The United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale has said the US values its longstanding ties with Islamabad and considers it as an important partner. The US envoy called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday and discussed matters of bilateral interest particularly trade and economic relations with him.

Expressing his best wishes on the swearing in of the new President of the United States, Dar said that Pakistan was looking forward to work with Trump administration for further strengthening bilateral, strategic and economic cooperation.

The Finance Minister stated that there was considerable untapped potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two sides. He said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and would welcome foreign investments for this purpose.

Dar urged the U.S. Ambassador to encourage American investors to capitalize on the investment opportunities in Pakistan. Senior officials of the Finance Ministry attended the meeting.