All who accused Donald Trump of sexual harassment are lying, says Sarah Huckabee Sanders

All women who have accused US President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are lying, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said. The remarks came on Friday after Sanders was asked for the official position on the issue at a White House press briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Obviously, sexual harassment has been in the news,” Jacqueline Alemany of CBS News said in the briefing. “At least 16 women accused the President of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign.”

Noting that Trump last week called these accusations “fake news” during a press conference in the Rose Garden, the CBS reporter asked Sanders: “Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?”

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning, and the President’s spoken on it,” Sanders answered, before quickly pivoting to another reporter to ask a question.

During the Rose Garden news conference, Trump was asked about allegations by Summer Zervos, a contestant of his “The Apprentice” TV show.

The woman had accused the New York billionaire of forcibly kissing her and touching her breast. Media reports said she had filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against the President.

“All I can say is it’s totally fake news. It’s just fake. It’s fake. It’s made-up stuff, and it’s disgraceful, what happens, but that happens in the – that happens in the world of politics,” Trump said.