Alibaba’s Jack Ma meets Donald Trump to discuss expansion; company aims to create 1 mn jobs in US

The expansion plan includes generation of one million US jobs over next 5 years.(Reuters)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is planning an expansion in the new year and the company’s founder and executive chairman Jack Ma along with Director and President J. Michael Evans today met with US president-elect Donald Trump. The expansion plan includes generation of one million US jobs over next 5 years. Alibaba’s online business is growing in the US market and it is getting set to make a big push to cement its position as a leader in the market – the competition in the segment is fierce and includes a number of companies that figure in the Fortune 500 list. The offer could be lucrative for Trump because of possibility of new job opportunities being created, which would in term ensure his presidency is successful.

The meeting was held at Trump Tower and talks ranged from Obamacare to nomination hearings.

(Updates awaited)