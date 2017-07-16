Aladdin cast announced: Disney finds its protagonist in newcomer Mena Massoud for live-action reboot

Will Smith will play Genie and Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine in the Guy Ritchie movie, Disney announced at D23 Expo. (Reuters)

Disney has finally found its Aladdin in newcomer Mena Massoud for their live action reboot. Will Smith will play Genie and Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine in the Guy Ritchie movie, Disney announced at D23 Expo. Photos of the three actors were screened at the Anaheim Convention Center. “So honoured and grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin #Disney,” Massoud tweeted.

John August, whose credits include “Big Fish,” wrote the new “Aladdin” script. The original animated movie was a comic take on the Arabic folk tale of a young man granted three wishes by a genie trapped in a lamp. “Aladdin” was the highest-grossing film of 1992, and won Academy Awards for best score and best song for “A Whole New World.”