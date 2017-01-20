Al-Qaeda operations leader killed in US strike in Syria: US

A US air strike has killed an Al-Qaeda leader in northern Syria, the Pentagon has said. (Reuters)

A US air strike has killed an Al-Qaeda leader in northern Syria, the Pentagon has said. Mohammad Habib Boussadoun al-Tunisi died in the January 17 strike near Idlib, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said yesterday.

“He was involved in extremist facilitation and external operations and has been connected to terrorist plots to attack Western targets,” Cook said.

Cook said Boussadoun was an Al-Qaeda “external operations leader” who arrived in Syria in 2014 after spending several years in countries across Europe and the Middle East.