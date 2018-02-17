Ajay Gupta, Jacob Zuma’s close associate declared fugitive; left South Africa a week ago

Accused of corrupt links to ousted South African President Jacob Zuma, his close associate Ajay Gupta has reportedly left South Africa.

Accused of corrupt links to ousted South African President Jacob Zuma, his close associate Ajay Gupta has reportedly left South Africa. According to a Reuters report, Ajay Gupta, who is one of the three Gupta brothers, has fled to Dubai. Ajay took an Emirates flight bound for Dubai on February 6 at 8:30 pm as per Leigh Gunkel-Keuler, spokeswoman for Johannesburg’s main airport. Ajay is one of the three Gupta brothers under investigation for links with Zuma. It is reported that Ajay Gupta left Dubai 10 days ago. Meanwhile, South Africa’s chief prosecutor declared Gupta ‘a fugitive from justice’.

Gunkel-Keuler said that she cannot confirm whether Ajay Gupta is in the country but added that he may be back in the country through another port of entry. She also mentioned that all relevant information will be handed over to the Hawks by the airport. The Hawks is meanwhile a high-level police unit known as Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which looks after cases related to organized crime, economic crime and corruption.

Ajay Gupta, along with his other brothers, is accused of anti-graft charges by the public anti-graft watchdog of using Zuma’s friendship to amass wealth and influence policy. However, just like Zuma, the Guptas have always denied wrongdoing. A search operation was launched by South African police, on Thursday after Ajay Gupta failed to report to law enforcement officials. The officials were investigating many others including the Guptas who are accused of high-level influence peddling under Zuma government.

Hours before Zuma’s resignation, on Wednesday, the police raided the luxurious residence of the Gupta family, who have been at the centre of attention for their alleged tied with Jacob Zuma. On Thursday, eight people who have worked for Gupta’s firms appeared before a court in connection with the siphoning off of public money from a state-backed dairy farm. The eight included Varun Gupta, Ajay Gupta’s nephew. Varun reportedly was an executive director of the Shiva Uranium firm, in which Zuma’s son Duduzane was also a fellow director.

Leading to a new low in South African politics, President Jacob Zuma resigned from his coveted post after the ruling ANC party threatened to oust him from office through a parliamentary vote of no confidence.