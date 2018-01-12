  3. Ahead of US decision, Emmanuel Macron tells Donald Trump of need to abide by Iran deal

Ahead of US decision, Emmanuel Macron tells Donald Trump of need to abide by Iran deal

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Thursday the importance of abiding by a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a decision by the U.S. president that could reimpose sanctions on the country.

By: | Published: January 12, 2018 2:41 AM
Emmanuel Macron, Nuclear deal, Iran, US president, Trump, Donald Trump French President Emmanuel Macron stressed to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Thursday the importance of abiding by a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a decision by the U.S. president that could reimpose sanctions on the country. (Image: Reuters)
Top News

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Thursday the importance of abiding by a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a decision by the U.S. president that could reimpose sanctions on the country. “The president … recalled France’s determination in favour of a strict application of the agreement and the importance of its respect by all of its signatories,” the French presidency said in a statement.

“The proper implementation of the agreement should be accompanied by a strengthened dialogue with Iran on its ballistic programme and its regional policy, in order to guarantee better stability in the Middle East.”

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top