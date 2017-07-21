After terror haven slap, US lands another humiliating blow on Pakistan, blocks $350 mn aid

As a result of the notification by Defence Secretary James Mattis to Congress, the Department of Defence has reprogrammed remaining Coalition Support Funds, which is 0 million, to other accounts, Defence Department Spokesman Adam Stump said. (Reuters)

The US has decided against disbursement of $350 million in coalition support fund to Pakistan after the Defence Secretary informed Congress that he was not able to certify that Islamabad has taken “sufficient actions” against the dreaded Haqqani network, a top official said today. The Pentagon’s decision came ahead of the Trump administration’s review of US policy with regard to Afghanistan and Pakistan. As a result of the notification by Defence Secretary James Mattis to Congress, the Department of Defence has reprogrammed remaining Coalition Support Funds, which is $350 million, to other accounts, Defence Department Spokesman Adam Stump said. “Secretary Mattis has informed congressional defence committees that he was not able to certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient actions against the Haqqani Network to permit full reimbursement of Fiscal Year (FY) 2016 Coalition Support Funds (CSF),” Stump said.