After row with Donald Trump over ‘the wall’, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancels Washington trip

“This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump. (Reuters)

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he had scrapped plans to meet Donald Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall. “This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump. Neito has said that he has informed the White House that he has cancelled his trip to Washington.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations.”

”Mexico reaffirms its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that benefit both nations,” he added.

In Washington, White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Mexican president’s announcement, saying: ”We’ll look for a date to schedule something in the future. We will keep the lines of communication open.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump had tweeted that ”If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” in Washington D.C.

Trump said Wednesday he would start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall and has vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won’t pay.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Officials had said Mexico was ”considering” canceling after the border wall announcement, but Trump appeared to beat Mexico to the punch in that game of brinkmanship.

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media that after Trump’s tweet, ”Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say `I’m not going.”’

Trump’s unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico’s normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

”I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter,” Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Radio Formula.

Mexico’s best-known opposition politician, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, tweeted that ”in the face of Trump’s latest outburst, don’t go to the meeting, and submit an urgent complaint to the U.N. for human rights violations.”