After ‘Muslim ban’, Donald Trump takes to Twitter, says ‘notice’ not possible, ‘A lot of bad dudes out there!’

President Donald Trump (Source: AP)

After an explanation on Facebook on Sunday regarding United States banning seven Muslim countries from entering the US for the next 90 days, on Monday the President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter and posted something which referred to “bad dudes” who could come from those countries. Many families in and outside the US have protested and complained that because of the sudden declaration they are unable to meet their relatives even if it is urgent. But Trump clarified through this tweet on Monday that if he would have declared the decision a week ago allowing people time, it would have allowed some “bad dudes” time to enter the States. In his post on the social media site, Trump said, “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!”

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump has put an immigration ban on Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days. He said that it is not a “Muslim ban” in the Facebook post. He explained that America was a proud nation of immigrants and would continue to show compassion to those who fled oppression (Syria) but admitted that the country would only do so while ‘protecting its own citizens and border’. Trump promised that his government would keep it free and safe and blamed the media for reporting otherwise.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Mass outrage broke out across United States after the ban was imposed where thousands demonstrated outside Trump Hotel in Washington DC, White House and in New York’s Manhattan’s Battery park chanting “stop the hate” and “Donald Trump has got to go”. But Trump told the protesters through his Facebook post that these seven countries are the same which were in the ban list of Barack Obama who admitted that they were sources of terror. Trump said that the ban was not about religion as there are over 40 countries in the world identifying themselves with the religion of Islam but remained unaffected by the order. Reports also suggested that President Trump has not banned only those countries with which he has trade interests.