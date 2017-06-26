After loud bang, AirAsia X flight shakes uncontrollably mid-air; horrified passengers post videos

The pilot had found a technical issue with the engine, but still managed to turn the aircraft and safely land the twin-aisle aircraft back at the Perth Airport. (Reuters)

In a shocking mid-air incident that almost turned into a tragedy saw an aircraft’s passengers go through a harrowing time. A technical snag after a loud bang caused an Airbus A330-300 jet to shake for two hours continuously with horrified passengers posting videos of their ordeal. An AirAsia X Malaysia-bound flight from Perth, Australia was forced to turn back on Sunday, CNN reported. The pilot had found a technical issue with the engine but still managed to turn the aircraft and safely land the twin-aisle aircraft back at the Perth Airport. Exactly what the problem was with the Rolls-Royce engines of the flight that caused the stir mid-air is still unknown. The engine had caused powerful vibrations inside the aircraft. A passenger aboard the Airbus, Damien Stevens who was on his way for a holiday in Myanmar told CNN that the pilot asked the passengers to pray twice. When the jet finally landed, the pilot shook hands with each and every passenger on the flight after effecting quite a smooth landing. The videos have been posted on social media and show the insides of the plane shaking violently.

AirAsia X Berhad is based in Malaysia and provides long-haul travel services. The company in a statement said that flight D7237 took off at 6:40 a.m. for Kuala Lumpur carrying 359 passengers, according to CNN. The flight landed back at Perth airport before 1 a.m. Notably, this is not the first incident that has brought the Roll-Royce Trent 700 engine in the news. Earlier this month, Shanghai-bound China Eastern Airlines A330 was forced to turn back to Sydney after its engine’s parts broke midway. In May this year, an EgyptAir flight sustained a similar kind of damage. The Airbus, however, does not show any external damage and a Roll-Royce representative said that they are ascertaining the cause of the issue, according to CNN.