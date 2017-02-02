After getting into spat with Australian PM, Donald Trump targets Barack Obama on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday cealled his predecessor Barack Obama’s scheme a “dumb deal” to give shelter to illegal Muslim immigrants from Australia and said he will study it. The US president took to Twitter after his phone call with Australian Prime Minister on Saturday which had turned ugly when he learnt of this matter, CNN reported. “Do you believe it? The Barack Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!” Trump Tweeted.

Things between Trump and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull got heated when Turnbull told Trump that the Obama administration had made a deal with him about accepting refugees from Australia who were living in detention centers in islands away from the mainland. Many of them are from the seven countries affected by Trump’s travel ban.

Trump called the agreement of the Obama admin a bad one where Washington would take 2,000 refugees and that one of them was going to be the next Boston bomber. He was referring to the two Muslim American citizens from Kyrgyztan who were behind the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The agreement was for 1250 refugees, not 2000 and would be submitted to US refugee screening process and if they did not pass it, they would not come, Turnbull told Trump. However, the White House secretary, Sean Spicer, said that the agreement would be honored and the refugees will be subjected to “extreme vetting”.

Trump passed an executive order to not allow any sort of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are the countries impacted for the next 90 days. He took to Twitter earlier this week in defense of his order, “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the ‘bad’ would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there!”