After Donald Trump inauguration, Barack Obama to walk out into the sunset: 4 steps to know

The day is here when Barack Obama and family will finally walk out of the White House for the last time after 8 years in office as soon as president-elect Donald Trump swearing-in ceremony concludes and power is handed over officially in a transition that is as smooth as it is seamless. The changeover from president to former president is instant too and while he will remain a former president who has a number of special ‘rights’, he and the rest of the world is under no illusion that he is just an ordinary man henceforth. But before he becomes that, here is a guide to the process today that will usher Obama out of office:

1. After Donald Trump is inaugurated on Friday, ex-President Obama will fly by helicopter to Andrews Air Force Base, where he’ll speak to longtime aides to thank them for their work.

2. Obama and his family will board the presidential aircraft for their final flight, to California, where they plan a quiet vacation in Palm Springs.

3. The Obamas will return later to Washington, where they have rented a home and plan to live until youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.

4. Obama has staffed up for his life and work as former president. Obama tapped his White House principle deputy press secretary to be his senior adviser and a former White House aide to be his spokesman, while first lady Michelle Obama selected her communications director to stay on in that role when she becomes the former first lady. They will remain their constant companions.

