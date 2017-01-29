After Donald Trump immigration ban, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says will provide free housing to refugees

Brian Chesky took to Twitter today and said that he will stand by immigrants in their hour of need and announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to anyone not allowed into the United States. (Reuters)

Protests have broken out across the US against President Donald Trump’s sudden executive order on immigration on Friday that bars Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from the country. Among those who have shown concern are Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky who said “Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right and we must stand with those who are affected.” Chesky took to Twitter today and said that he will stand by immigrants in their hour of need and announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to anyone not allowed into the United States.

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Not only Airbnb, many other U.S. technology industry hit back at US President, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American. Trump’s order temporarily bars citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States even if they hold valid visas or permanent residence permits, a move that caught many off-guard.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO also criticised President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it will create ‘barriers’ to bringing great talent to the US, as the Internet search giant ordered its travelling staff to return to America. According to an email by Pichai to the staff the US ban on foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries will hit at least 187 Google employees. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reacted against the Trump’s decision to severely limit immigrants and refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries, saying America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it.

Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings called it ‘a sad week’ and added: “It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.” The American multinational technology company, Apple, too sent a letter to employees saying Trump’s order was not a policy the comany supports and promised to help affected employees.

Protests have also broken out across a few cities in the US and the same has also happened at a number of airports. New York City’s Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish and desperation for the families of people detained after arriving in the US from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Many flights to the US already were in the air Friday when the president’s order barred entry to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations.

