After Barack Obama’s farewell speech, wife Michelle Obama shares vintage photo of US First Family; check it out

After US President Barack Obama thanked his family in an emotional farewell speech, First Lady Michelle Obama reciprocated in the sweetest way. She posted a vintage and winsome family photo on Instagram to mark the end of Obama’s eight-year tenure. “So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo,” the First Lady wrote. ‎‎ President Obama, his wife Michelle Obama along with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, were seen in the photo.

President Barack Obama yesterday wiped away tears as he paid tribute to his teenage daughters and to Michelle Obama, his “best friend,” at the emotional close of a farewell address in his adoptive city of Chicago on Tuesday. “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama told the first lady, seated before him dressed all in black.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” Obama told her, at one point pulling out a handkerchief to dab away tears — as the crowd of 18,000 cheered wildly. “A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud,” the outgoing President said.

Earlier, Michelle Obama had made an impassioned case for embracing diversity and welcoming all religious groups on Friday in a not-so-veiled message to her husband’s successor two weeks ahead of Inauguration Day. In what was billed as her last formal speech before President Barack Obama leaves office, the first lady said at an event honoring high school counselors that the United States belonged to people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

“Our glorious diversity – our diversities of faiths and colors and creeds – that is not a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are,” she said. “If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition: the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth,” Mrs. Obama said.

“If you are a person of faith, know that religious diversity is a great American tradition, too … And whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh – these religions are teaching our young people about justice and compassion and honesty,” she had said.

(With agency inputs)