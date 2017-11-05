African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to visit Sudan over Horn of Africa

The talks would focus on the situations in the Horn of Africa and issues of the African continen

African Union (AU) Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat will begin a three-day visit to Khartoum on Sunday to hold talks over Horn of Africa, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The AU chairperson will commence his visit to hold official talks with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour,” Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement on Saturday.

The talks would focus on the situations in the Horn of Africa and issues of the African continent, the statement added.

Mahamat is scheduled to meet Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh during his visit.