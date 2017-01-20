Afraid of President Donald Trump? These five Bob Marley songs of ‘hope’ may lift your spirit today

Kenyan artist Evans Yegon alias “Yegonizer” poses for a photograph in front of his paintings of U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his studio inside the GoDown Art Centre in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Friday. (reuters)

Not only many Americans, millions of people including governments across the world are apprehensive about the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency in the US today. Some experts even think that Trump’s style of politics and his stress on “making America great again”, probably at the cost of the country’s long-standing ideals, makes all fears around his rule rational.

The most concerned groups of people in the US today are immigrants, Muslims and coloured people. It is feared the Trump era will provide White supremacists a free run in the country. There are also fears that Trump would undermine American politics that takes pride in being liberal. Dani Rodrik, a professor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, writes in the New York Times that Trump presidency would put to test the “traditions in the United States of checks and balances and of rule of law.”‘ “The real danger Mr. Trump poses is the undermining of our politics — the norms that sustain our liberal democracies,” he says.

Incidentally, similar fears were raised in India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2017. India has thrived for over 2.5 years and the country is opening up to new things like never. People afraid of Trump should believe that neither the heaven nor the hell would start falling from tomorrow. Trump will have to run a great country. He can’t simply shirk or play by his personal whims and fancies. Not convinced still? Well, these five songs of hope by Bob Marley may lift your spirits today.

1. Don’t worry about a thing, everything’s Gonna Be Alright

2. Don’t worry, be happy



3. Could you be loved

4. One Love

Buffalo soldier

Trump would take over the US presidency today in a grand inauguration ceremony. At several places across the world, especially Russia, people have made arrangements in their own way to welcome Trump. AP reports that not just voters from across the country but several leaders from across the world are visiting Washington to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump. At the inaugural concert for US President-elect, an Indian-American DJ Ravi Jakotia enthralled the audience with a scintillating performance.

(With agency inputs)