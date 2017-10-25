Afghanistan welcomes CIA decision to increase attacks on Taliban

Afghan security forces are presently conducting airstrikes, special operations and night raids on Taliban militants’ hideouts(reuters)

Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has welcomed reports suggesting that United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has decided to increase targeted attacks on Taliban leaders. As per Khaama Press, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Gen. Dawlat Waziri said that Afghan security forces will also increase operations against the Taliban militants. Afghan security forces are presently conducting airstrikes, special operations and night raids on militants’ hideouts, informed Waziri. Reports had been circulating that the CIA was sending small teams of highly experienced officers and contractors to track down and eliminate Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

Notably, CIA Director Mike Pompeo earlier said that the US wants to coerce the Taliban into negotiating peace with Afghan government by beating them in the battlefield first. It also forms an integral policy measure of Trump administration. “President (Trump) has made it very clear. We are going to do everything we can . to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table in Afghanistan with the Taliban having zero hope that they can win this thing on the battlefield,” the CIA chief said during his speech at a US think tank last week.