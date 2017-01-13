Afghanistan says ‘sub-standard’ Pakistani products hampering bilateral trade

The delegation also expressed deep concerns over delays in clearance of Afghanistan-bound goods. (Reuters)

According to an Afghan trade delegation, some Pakistani businesses, especially pharmaceutical exporters, are sending sub-standard products to Kabul, which is one of the main reasons for the declining volume of bilateral trade in recent years.

“Due to low quality of goods being supplied by Pakistani companies, people prefer not to buy Pakistan goods. This requires serious attention,” the Express Tribune quoted Afghanistan Ministry of Defense Advisor Wazhma Frogh as saying.

The concern was raised by a Pakistan-Afghan Joint Committee that met with representatives of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), according to a press release. Frogh stressed that this issue has to be addressed in order to save the existing trade volume from a further decline.

The delegation also expressed deep concerns over delays in clearance of Afghanistan-bound goods. The committee underscored the need to effectively deal with numerous bottlenecks hindering trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which declined to less than USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and continued to go down in 2016.