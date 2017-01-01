Afghanistan invites Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for visit

While speaking to the leadership, including the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa pledged to work together for sustainable peace in the region. (Source: Dawn news)

Afghanistan has invited newly elected Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit to the country after the latter called up the top leadership to convey his New Year wishes.

While speaking to the leadership, including the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Gen. Qamar pledged to work together for sustainable peace in the region, reports the Express Tribune. “#COAS called Afg President, CE & Army Chief on tel. Conveyed best wishes for 2017 & pledged to work together for peace in the region. #COAS said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the Region. Afghan ldrship invited COAS for a visit to Afghanistan,” tweeted DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.