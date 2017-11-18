Afghan CEO Abdullah meets US Vice President Mike Pence to discuss political situation

“They also focused on president Trump’s South Asia strategy and its beneficial impact on the security situation in Afghanistan,” the White House said. (Reuters)

US Vice President Mike Pence met with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah during which they discussed the political environment in Kabul, the White House said. This was the first high-level meeting between the two countries at the White House after US President Donald Trump announced his new South Asia policy in August.

“They also focused on president Trump’s South Asia strategy and its beneficial impact on the security situation in Afghanistan,” the White House said. During the meeting, Pence commended the Afghan security forces for their bravery and sacrifices in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as ISIS and al- Qaida.

Pence stressed on the need for Kabul’s continued engagement and progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion and preparations for forthcoming elections, all of which are critical to providing greater stability and opportunities for Afghanistan. “Vice President Pence and Dr Abdullah reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan,” the White House added.