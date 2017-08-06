A peek into other flight passenger’s text helped this woman save two kids from child abuse

According to police, the teacher took the snap of the conversations in which the man was allegedly requesting an individual on the other end to perform sex acts on kids. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

In a brave attempt, a preschool teacher exposed a suspected child sex predator during her two-hour flight from Seattle to San Jose. As per the report by Washington Post, the woman, whose identity was not revealed, glanced at the text messages of the man sitting in front of her seat on the flight was typing on his smart phone. It was reported that she could read the messages as they were in large font on a large-screen smart phone. The woman clicked the photo of the screen of other passenger’s phone and informed airline staff about it who informed the authorities. Following the information that was given by her to the authorities, two children of 5 and 7 years of age were identified as the potential victims. According to police, the teacher took the snap of the conversations in which the man was allegedly requesting an individual on the other end to perform sex acts on kids.

As per the report, the police said that if the woman would not have had intervened, the abuse could have gone undetected. San Jose sex-crimes Detective Nick Jourdenais told the Mercury News that the woman got on a plane as a normal citizen minding her own business, but a couple of hours later, she intervened on quite possibly the most traumatic thing children can go through. He added that this was life-altering for the kids.

When the plane touched down in San Jose, the police along with the San Francisco-based FBI agents detained 65-year-old Michael Kellar for questioning, the Mercury reported. While the other accused was identified as a 50-year-old woman named Gail Burnworth. Both Kellar and Burnworth were later arrested.