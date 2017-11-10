A Human Owl? This 14-year-old Pakistani boy performs miracle move, turns head 180 degrees; watch hard to believe video

This 14-year-old boy from Pakistan is stunning the world with his incredible flexibility that enables him to twist his head 180 degrees. (Source: YouTube)

Over the years we have seen many incredible things like an Octopus predicting match results, a man pulling an aeroplane with his teeth and a woman walking on fire but what this 14-year-old boy can do is truly amazing and creepy at the same time. This 14-year-old boy from Pakistan is stunning the world with his incredible flexibility that enables him to twist his head 180 degrees. According to a report by Khaleej Times, not just this, the boy can also rotate his shoulders by 360 degrees.

Due to his ability to rotate the head, Muhammad Sameer Khan from Karachi has been nicknamed the ‘human owl’ on social media platforms. His video that was published on YouTube is going viral on other platforms as well. It is being reported that Sameer is a part of an eight-member dance group, Dangerous Boys, in Karachi. He is really passionate about dancing and makes his living through it. However, in the longer run, Sameer hopes to act in a Hollywood movie. Here is his video that went viral:

As per the report, Sameer was forced to quit studies as his 49-year-old father was ill and unemployed. The teenager earns only Rs 600-Rs 1000 per show. But, the leader of his dance group, Dangerous Boys, Asher Khan believes that Sameer is incredible and will go a long way if he gets proper training. Though presently he struggles to make ends meet, Sameer hopes someday he would land a role in a Hollywood movie due to his implausible flexibility.

Earlier in 2015, a YouTube video had gone viral where a boy could be seen turning his head 180 degrees to look directly behind him. However, the identity of that boy was unknown. in this video, the boy, wearing a basketball top, twists his hips in a slick rhythm while a man holds his head in place.