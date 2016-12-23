Hijacked Libyan plane with 118 passengers onboard lands in Malta

Malta Prime Minister has informed about a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight which has been diverted to Malta. (Reuters)

Malta Prime Minister has informed about a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight which has been diverted to Malta. Taking up to the social media platform Twitter PM Joseph Muscat said, “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM”

An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed earlier today, Maltese media reported. As per Reuters, the Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard. Two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up, outlets including.

