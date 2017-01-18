9 killed in coal mine collapse in China

China is the largest producer and consumer of coal in the world. Source: Reuters.

At least nine workers have been killed and another rescued in a coal mine collapse in north China’s Shanxi Province, rescuers said today. The collapse occurred at 10:45 AM yesterday at the Danshuigou colliery in Shuozhou City, when workers were doing shaft maintenance work. In total there were ten people present at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, state- run Xinhua news agency reported. Earlier this month, 12 people were killed after a falling roof triggered a gas explosion at a coal mine in central China’s Henan Province. The explosion took place at Xingyu Colliery in Xuzhuang Township in the city of Dengfeng.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. Its mining industry has long been one of the world’s deadliest.