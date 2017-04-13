8-year old boy drives younger sister to McDonald’s for a cheeseburger; says learned the skill on YouTube!

A craving for a cheeseburger apparently prompted an 8-year-old to drive straight 1.5 km from his home all the way to McDonald’s. (IE)

To the surprise of many, a small boy managed to do what was surely a mission impossible for a child his age. A craving for a cheeseburger apparently prompted an 8-year-old to drive straight 1.5 km from his home all the way to McDonald’s. Now, what if we say that he was accompanied by his 4-year-old sister! You would certainly be fibbing if you say you did not get surprised after reading this! Well, it is true. An Ohio boy drove his father’s van to the local McDonald’s outlet along with his 4-year-old sister to have a cheeseburger while their parents were asleep at home. The incident that took place on Sunday, saw the children sneaking out of the house when the child’s father, who after working all day, went to bed early, and their mother, who was on the couch with the kids, fell asleep.

According to the reports, shocked people on the street saw the boy driving and they called the city police to come and catch these little law-breakers. The police officer said that the children decided to leave after the parents fell asleep. And as surprising as it sounds, the boy drove about a mile to the restaurant, through intersections and even over railroad tracks. Touchwood, the children drove without any mishap. The witnesses also said that the boy appeared have obeyed all the traffic laws and drove according to the speed limit. When the police who arrived at McDonald’s, talked to the little boy, he innocently told the cops that he had learned to drive online by watching YouTube videos and he just wanted to buy a cheeseburger, therefore, he came to McDonald’s.

The children, however, did get to eat their cheeseburgers before police arrived. A family friend who happened to be there at the restaurant notified the children’s grandparents. Meanwhile, no charges have been filed, the case is under investigation.