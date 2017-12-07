8 countries call for UN meeting on Donald Trump’s decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Eight countries opposed to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital have asked for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council this week. Sweden’s U.N. Mission says the eight nations have asked Japan, this month’s council president, to have Secretary-General Antonio Guterres brief the 15 council members. The eight council nations that requested the meeting are Bolivia, Egypt, France, Italy, Senegal, Sweden, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

Guterres said after Trump’s announcement that the issue must be resolved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and warned that ”unilateral measures” can jeopardize prospects for peace.

In a resolution adopted last December the council said it ”will not recognize any changes to the June 4, 1967, lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.”

In a move that will have huge ramification on the entire Middle-East politics, US President Donald Trump has reversed age-old US policy and announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The move is a fraught one and promises to start a fresh upsurge of violence in the area vis a vis Palestine. It will effective trash all Middle East peace efforts.