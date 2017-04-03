7 aid workers released in Yemen: NGO

The Shiite rebels and their allies control most of Yemen’s north and west, while forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, control the south and east. (Reuters)

Five staff members of the International Medical Corps and two contracted drivers were safely released today, the aid organisation said, a day after announcing their detention by Yemen rebels. The seven — all “locally hired” — had been at a hotel in the central province of Ibb when they were detained, the US-based non-governmental organisation said in a statement. International Medical Corps did not say for how long the aid workers had been held or provide details on the circumstances of their release. The organisation’s website says it has more than 150 local staff in Yemen and that it has operated since 2012 in the war-torn country.

Also Watch:

It says its relief efforts provide a lifeline for families in the rebel-held capital and in Ibb, as well as the flashpoint southwestern city of Taez, and Aden and Lahj in the south. The Shiite rebels and their allies control most of Yemen’s north and west, while forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, control the south and east. More than 7,700 people — most of them civilians — have been killed in Yemen’s war since the March 2015 military intervention of the coalition, the World Heath Organization says. The United Nations says seven million people face serious risk of famine in the Arabian Peninsula country unless international donors intervene.