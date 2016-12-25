7.7 quake strikes Chile, tsunami warning issued

A tsunami warning was issued for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake, the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The Chilean Navy also issued a tsunami warning. (Reuters)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 struck 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning was issued for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake, the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The Chilean Navy also issued a tsunami warning.

The quake’s depth was about 15 km (nine miles).

Chile has a long history of deadly quakes, including a 8.8 magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast, which also triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns.