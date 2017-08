A 7.0-magnitude earthquake tonight rattled Jiuzhaigou County in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake tonight rattled Jiuzhaigou County in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties. Citing a statement issued by the center, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the quake occurred around 9.19 PM (local time) and struck at a depth of 20-km.