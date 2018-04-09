6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan; at least 4 injured

The powerful quake caused some cracks in buildings and roads, local media reported, but all nuclear power stations in the region were functioning as normal and no tsunami warning was issued. (Representational Image)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted western Japan on Monday, injuring four people. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 1.32 a.m., with the epicenter at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 132.6 degrees east and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake, revised upward from a preliminary magnitude of 5.8, logged upper 5 in the city of Oda in Shimane prefecture and lower 5 in some other areas of the prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

Parts of the city also experienced a power outage and had the water supply cut.

The powerful quake caused some cracks in buildings and roads, local media reported, but all nuclear power stations in the region were functioning as normal and no tsunami warning was issued.