5/6/7/ times Stephen Hawking impressed with his sense of humour; check out these tweets, memes and videos

Pioneer of theoretical Physics, Stephen Hawking breathed his last on March 14 in Cambridge. He was 76. Hawking, hailed as one of the leading theoretical physicists who convinced the world to look at the galaxy in a different perspective, developed ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) at the age of 22. But, that did not suppress his brilliance as he went on to write mind-bending ideas pertaining to the mysteries of space, time, black holes and string theory in his books and journals.

Hawking for the better part of life spoke through eLocuter ( a voice synthesiser) and made eyebrow movements to signal people. One of his books that remained at the international bestseller list for a long period was A Brief History of Time. So, it is safe to say that the genius was not constrained by his physical limitations and that it did not deter his luminous mind.

Also, wit and humour were not alienated by the professor as he once famously said, “Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny”. Hawking possessed a sense of humour which can be described as ‘savage’. One of the prime examples is of the interview with John Oliver, a comedian and television show host, back in 2014. At ‘Last Week Tonight’ when Oliver asks Hawking if he is smarter than him in any of the other parallel universes as suggested by latter, Hawking simply replies: “And also a universe where you’re funny.”

