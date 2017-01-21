5 main takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech

US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office with his wife Melania and son Barron at his side. (Source: Reuters)

Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and pledged to pursue “America First” policies in an inaugural address that was a populist, anti-Washington rallying cry. The ceremony took place in US capitol in the presence of former president Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton who attended the ceremony with her husband Bill Clinton. Donald Trump’s inaugural speech was based on the idea of nationalism and making America great again. Here are some main takeaways from it:

1. Power to citizens

The focus of Donald Trump’s speech was majorly on passing on the power from politicians to common men. This is not the first time he pointed it out and even during his victory speech in September he said that public opinion will be considered and their voice will be heard. However, neither then nor now did he mention how he plans to achieve that! So, while he has been making big promises, he never mentioned any specific policy for them.

2. We may see less of interference from U.S.

The biggest positive one could take out of Donald Trump’s speech is probably his take on America’s interference in other countries. His words, “from this day forward, it’s going to be America first,” was a huge positive not just for U.S. but also for other countries. He mentioned that while trying to solve the problems of other nation, somewhere U.S. forgot to solve its own problems.

3. There will be problem for immigrants

Trump has always taken an extreme stand on immigrants and he continued it during his inaugural speech. He said that there will be more jobs for Americans which means that the problem for immigrants is going to increase in the coming years. We have already heard Trump’s idea of building a wall between US and Mexico and wonder what else he could possibly have under his hat.

4. Tried to maintain a clear image

Donald Trump has been targeted for his racist comments in the past and while listening to his speech, you could feel that he was trying to vindicate himself. He talked about the idea of nationalism and mentioned that white, brown or black, we all bleed the same blood. He also targeted his predecessors for the current situation of the families by blaming their policies.

5. Trouble with Islamic countries?

Despite his multiple attempts to establish the fact that he will try to bring equality in the United States, Trump didn’t shy away from mentioning that he will eradicate the radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. Now, that isn’t possible unless America decides to go to war with Islamic countries.

During his political campaign, Trump also stated his plans of sending some or all the Muslims out of America. Even though he didn’t mention anything related to it in his inaugural speech, he didn’t take his words back either.