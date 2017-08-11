36 killed in Shaanxi province China in bus accident

At least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus rammed into a tunnel on the Xi’an-Hanzhong Expressway in northwest China’s Shaanxi province late last night, local authorities said today.(Reuters)

At least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus rammed into a tunnel on the Xi’an-Hanzhong Expressway in northwest China’s Shaanxi province late last night, local authorities said today. The accident occurred at around 11:34 pm (local time) when the mini bus ferrying passengers hit a wall of the Qinling tunnel on the expressway, state-run Xinhua nes agency reported quoting the Shaanxi public security department. The bus was travelling to Luoyang city in Henan province from Chengdu city, the capital of Sichuan province in the southwest. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and rescue work is underway, it said.