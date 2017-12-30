$300,000 stolen from Stan Lee’s account

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has filed a police complaint claiming that 0,000 has been stolen from his account. (Image: Reuters)

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has filed a police complaint claiming that $300,000 has been stolen from his account. The 95-year-old filed the complaint on Tuesday after discovering that the money had been withdrawn without his knowledge, reports tmz.com. People who look after Lee’s account discovered a cheque for the missing amount marked as a “loan” that they believe may have been forged. The cheque was made out to “Hands Of Respect LLC”, which is a merchandising company.

The website claimed that “neither Lee nor his money managers wrote or authorised the transaction”. Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating the possible forgery. Lee has created comic book characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man.