23 killed as Taliban, Islamic State fight in Afghanistan province

At least 23 terrorists from Taliban and Islamic State (IS) group have been killed as infighting between the rival groups continued in a northern Afghan province, a media report said on Tuesday.

According to Governor for Qush Tepa district Aminullah, the infighting was still underway in the district situated in the northern Jawzjan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The clash, according to the official, flared up on Monday evening after Taliban began house-to-house search in several villages of the district to find IS terrorists and the step triggered heavy fighting.

Aminullah also contended that so far 13 terrorists loyal to the IS and 10 Taliban fighters have been killed and several others injured.

Neither Taliban nor IS has made comments on the report.