2-yr-old boy locks mom’s iPhone for 47 years; but how did it happen? Technically explained here

It is quite normal if your smartphone gets locked for five minutes because you have entered a wrong password. But a toddler in China has taken millions of steps ahead. A two-year-old boy in Shanghai locked his mother’s iPhone for over 40 years. How did he achieve this? The child repeatedly entered the wrong passcode due to which the smartphone has been locked for 25 million minutes which is equivalent to 47 years, reported South China Morning Post citing news website Kankanews.com.

An employee at an Apple store in Shanghai reportedly told Lu, mother of the child that she has two options. Either wait for years to put her passcode again or erase the contents of the handset clean then reinstall the files.

Wei Chunlong, a technician at the Apple store said that in Lu’s case if she does not want to wait for 25 million minutes then the only way out is to wipe all the phone data and do a factory reset.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Chunlong has come across such a bizarre issue. The Apple technician said that there have been cases where the smartphone has been locked for an equivalent of over 80 years by the same method.

The incident happened in January after the phone was given to the child to watch educational videos online, Lu said. She added that she has waited for two months but has seen no sign of the problem rectifying itself.

Lu went on to say that she cannot wait for 47 years and tell her grandchild that it was their father’s mistake. Apple has built-in such lockouts feature on all iPhones to prevent bad actors from hacking the devices with the help of software or machinery.

The iOS device becomes “disabled” after six concurrent incorrect PIN attempts, but also has a feature to delete the phone’s data after 10 incorrect attempts.