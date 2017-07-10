2 troops killed in Improvised Explosive Device blast in northwest Pakistan

The incident occurred in Khurram agency near Pakistan- Afghan border. The troops were fetching water from a reservoir when an IED went off. (Repreentative Image/Reuters)

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near a security check post today killed two security personnel in restive northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, officials said. The incident occurred in Khurram agency near Pakistan- Afghan border. The troops were fetching water from a reservoir when an IED went off. The rescue teams rushed to the spot when two more IED exploded, killing two troops and injuring four others, officials said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The entire area was sealed and the security forces launched a search operation to nab the culprits.