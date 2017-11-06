14 injured at fireworks display in Britain

Police and emergency crews raced to the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury where an early bonfire-night event was taking place on Saturday night.

At least 14 people, including children, were injured when fireworks malfunctioned at a “bonfire night” event in Amesbury, police said.

November 5 is marked by bonfires and firework displays across the country to commemorate a failed plot by a group of terrorists, led by Guy Fawkes, to blow the Houses of Parliament in 1605, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police and emergency crews raced to the Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury where an early bonfire-night event was taking place on Saturday night.

The hotel said in a statement that a single display box, containing multiple fireworks, had malfunctioned.

“Regrettably, despite the safety cordon exceeding the manufacturer’s guidelines, some projectiles ejected towards the crowd line. We are mortified about what has occurred and would like to apologise to all those affected. Please rest assured that a full investigation will take place,” the statement added.