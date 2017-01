Security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation is underway to determine and apprehend the culprits involved. (Reuters)

One person was killed and more than twenty others were injured in a bomb blast at a market in Kurram Agency’s Parachinar on Saturday morning. According to authorities, the bomb blast took place at Sabzi Mandi, reports the News.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and an operation is underway to determine and apprehend the culprits involved. The injured were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital.

More details awaited.