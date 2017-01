At least 11 people have been killed and 25 others wounded in a suicide car bomb explosion at a busy market in Baghdad. (Reuters)

At least 11 people have been killed and 25 others wounded in a suicide car bomb explosion at a busy market in eastern Baghdad, local police officials said.

A suicide bomber blew up a car in Alwat-Jamila market in eastern Baghdad’s Sadr City, reports CNN.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.