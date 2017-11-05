1 killed, 3 injured in Los Angeles bus shooting

The fatal incident took place about 1 a.m. on Saturday when some occupants of a birthday party bus got into a quarrel. (Reuters)

At least one person was killed and three others wounded on Saturday in a shooting incident in a popular tourist spot near US western city of Los Angeles, police said.

The fatal incident took place about 1 a.m. on Saturday when some occupants of a birthday party bus got into a quarrel with another group from another bus parked behind, according to police.

“One of the buses had a group of people that got off the bus, got into an altercation of some sort with another group that was on another bus that was directly parked behind it, at which point shots were fired,” Xinhua news agency quoted Saul Rodriguez of Santa Monica Police as telling Local ABC 7 news channel.

Officers determined that the suspects from the second bus fired multiple shots at the first bus, killing one and injured three. Police recovered four weapons at the scene, but no suspect has been held so far.