Vivo launches V5 Plus smartphone with dual-front camera

After the successful run of V5, Chinese player Vivo on Monday launched another flagship device V5 Plus — India’s first smartphone with a dual-front camera — to transform the selfie experience for the Indian users.

The Rs 27,980 device that comes in gold colour houses 20MP dual-front camera and a 16MP rear shooter.

Buyers can prebook it from January 24 and the first sale is on February 1. The smartphone will be available on all offline channels.

“Vivo has revolutionised the selfie experience with its first-ever 20MP front camera. The dual-front camera in the device makes pictures and videos more immersive with a wider colour gamut,” Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, told reporters here.

V5 Plus has the perfect amalgamation of two lenses — 20MP and 8MP – that ensures the device captures the much needed depth of field for a perfect selfie.

The advanced camera technology enables users to add focus even after the picture is clicked. Users can shoot first and then select the desired focus area.

V5 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is protected by fifth-generation Corning Gorilla glass screen.

The home button has a golden ring and the embedded fingerprint sensor unlocks the screen in just 0.2 seconds. The updated fingerprint recognition technology allows a user to access favourite apps by pressing the fingerprint sensor twice.

V5 Plus packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor. It runs on a 4GB RAM and has 64GB onboard memory. The device runs on newly-upgraded Funtouch OS 3.0 operating system based on Android 6.0.

The device is claimed to give a day’s run time with a 3,055 mAh battery. The twin-engine charging technology offers a faster charging speed.

V5 Plus has a custom-built AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip that provides an unprecedented sound quality by giving a high signal-to-noise ratio experience.