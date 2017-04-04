Twitter’s head of Asia-Pacific Aliza Knox quits

Knox built out Twitter’s presence in Asia with an office in Singapore that currently spans nine locations with over 100 people on the payroll, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. (Reuters)

In a yet another blow for the struggling micro-blogging website Twitter, its head of Asia-Pacific business Aliza Knox has decided to move on after a near-five year stint. Knox built out Twitter’s presence in Asia with an office in Singapore that currently spans nine locations with over 100 people on the payroll, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. “She pioneered Twitter’s Asia Pacific business (outside of Japan), championed our expansion into new markets and businesses such as Indonesia and China export advertising, set up our Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, and led our diversity initiatives across the region,” Twitter said in a statement.

Her exit comes on the back of the loss of a number of high-profile Asia-based executives in 2016, including Managing Director for Southeast Asia, India, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region Parminder Singh, India head Rishi Jaitly, China head Kathy Chen and Australia country boss Karen Stocks. Jaitly drove strategic partnerships with the news, government, entertainment, sports, TV industries, and others in the mass and emerging media landscape. Jaitly was the vice-president of Twitter’s Asia Pacific and Middle East business.

Also watch:

After Jaitly, Singh announced that he has quit the company. Following this, the micro-blogging website appointed Maya Hari as its new Managing Director for South East Asia and India who was reporting to Knox. In a bid to realign its future goals and cut costs, Twitter had reduced nine per cent of its workforce (nearly 350 people) globally. In 2016, Twitter cut 300 jobs after Jack Dorsey took over as CEO full-time.