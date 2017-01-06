Mobile app for tourists launched in Bharatpur

The app named LeZgo provides updated and authentic information on the tourist places.(Reuters)

In a bid to enrich the experience of tourists visiting the historic places of Bharatpur, its district administration has launched a mobile application that acts as a one-stop solution for tourism needs. The app named LeZgo provides updated and authentic information on the tourist places.

Nearly 30 places of Bharatpur including the famous Keoladeo National Park have been covered under it.

Pictures, audio and video streams, cultural stories and historical backgrounds are among other contents provided by the application, introduced by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her Bharatpur visit yesterday.

“We want to present Bharatpur in all its glory to the visitors, both domestic and foreign. Tourism in Bharatpur would increase multi-fold with this digital platform,” Bharatpur District Collector N K Gupta said.

You may also want to watch:

The app, designed by Bengaluru-based Sohamsaa Systems, has already been launched in Ajmer and Jodhpur districts.

“The app users do not need any guide as they receive the most authentic content related to the monument or the place,” Parag said, adding there are more than 1,500 users of the app which was initially launched in Ajmer in November.

The app works on the iBecons and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT is a device which is installed at tourists points and provides information to the tourist having the app in their smart phones.

When the user comes in the range of IoT device, the contents of the app are downloaded automatically.