Microsoft’s new programme to advance digital learning

Advancing its efforts to digitally transform education in the country, Microsoft India on Monday rolled out #TeachYourChildren programme. Powered by MASP Suite (Microsoft Aspire School Program Suite), the value-based offering aims to equip schools with an integrated set of technology and innovative learning solutions, modernise their campuses, drive transformation for enhanced learning experiences and prepare future-ready students. “We are confident that schools across India will be able to empower both teachers and students, and reap tremendous benefits with the adoption of MASP,” said Amit Kumar, General Manager, Small and Midmarket Solutions & Partners, Microsoft India, in a statement.

The suite comprises MASP, MASP+ and MASP Pro programmes. MASP transforms education by modernising the school campus with state-of-the-art technology solutions from Microsoft.MASP+ empowers schools and institutes with innovative devices from iBall along with latest technology from Microsoft.

MASP Pro, with eFee Online, an e-payment facility empowers campuses to go cashless while extending digital convenience to parents and students. #TeachYourChildren also offers access to Microsoft Imagine and Microsoft Imagine Academy to all faculty, students and labs on the campus. Forty schools across India have adopted the MASP Suite in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Vadodara and Bhubaneshwar, the company said.